iPhone 12 Touch ID: Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor tipped for 2020

If you’re one of the iPhone lovers praying for the return of the Touch ID fingerprint sensors alongside Face ID, then the evidence is certainly mounting in your favour.

A new report from the Economic Daily News in Taiwan adds to the growing number of sources pointing to a comeback for the biometric security tech within Apple’s 2020 flagships.

The source (via MacRumors) says Apple has designs on using Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor within at least one of its next-gen iPhone 12 handsets, due out next autumn.

According to the report, Apple is sending a representative to discuss the development of the tech with Taiwanese manufacturer GIS, who would then collaborate with Qualcomm on making the tech a reality.

Qualcomm already provides the ultrasonic fingerprint sensors for Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series of smartphones. Ultrasonic is the more secure form of the tech, compared to its optical counterpart, because of the way it uses high-frequency sound in order to make a 3D image of the user’s fingerprint.

Previous reports from Bloomberg, plus notes from analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo and others from Barclays have suggested Apple is looking to bring back a more secure version of the tech back to iPhone handsets

The report does say Apple could push the inclusion of the tech to the 2021 iPhones rather than next-year’s models. If an analyst’s note to investors is to be believed, that could be in early 2021 rather than the usual annual release schedule.

The well-known JP Morgan tipster Samik Chatterjee believes Apple is moving to a bi-annual release schedule with two handsets arriving in the spring and another pair in the autumn.

We could see Touch ID return before that in its original form before then, also, if the iPhone SE 2 arrives as expected early next year.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …