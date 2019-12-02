A mystery fourth iPhone 12 model could land in 2020

Apple will launch four iPhone 12 models in 2020, marking a break from recent tradition, according to one noted analyst.

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee says the company is plotting a 5.4-inch ‌iPhone‌, a pair of 6.1-inch phones and one handset rocking a 6.7-inch display.

It’s not entirely clear whether that 5.4-inch iPhone referred to in the article is the oft-tipped iPhone SE 2, or another handset in the mould of the autumn releases.

The analyst did say the releases would come within the fall (autumn) update cycle. However, the iPhone SE 2 was expected to arrive in the first part of 2020. Also, that device was only expected to arrive with a 4.7-inch display, so perhaps the smart money is on the 5.4-inch model belonging to a wider iPhone 12 range.

In other news, the analyst did say that every model in the range will support 5G connectivity. The pair of higher-end models could offer mmWave 5G support, while the lower-end models would only be compatible with sub-6 GHz frequencies, he said.

In a note to investors, Chatterjee wrote (via CNBC): “The 2H20 lineup will include all OLED phones, with screen sizes of 5.4″ (one model), 6.1″ (two), and 6.7″ (one), broadening the screen size range from 5.8″ to 6.5″ in 2019. We expect the two higher end models (one 6.1″, one 6.7″) to include mmWave support, triple camera and World facing 3D sensing, while the lower-end models (one 6.1″, one 5.4″) will include support for only sub-6 GHz and dual camera (no World-facing 3D sensing).”

Elsewhere in the report, the analyst claimed that 2020 could be the last year Apple stages its major iPhone launches once a year. He believes that in 2021, new models will land every six months, similar to what OnePlus does with its handsets.

He wrote: “Based on our supply chain checks, we are expecting a strategic change in the launch cadence with the release of two new iPhone models in 1H21 followed by another two in 2H21, which will serve to smooth seasonality around the launch.”

