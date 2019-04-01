Apple iPhone 2019 could nick a major Samsung Galaxy S10 feature

Apple AirPower might be dead and buried, but that doesn’t mean the company is giving up on improving the iPhone’s wireless charging capabilities.

According to the noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning on adding bilateral charging (often called reverse charging) to the next-generation iPhone models, expected later this year.

Much like the Wireless PowerShare feature on the new Samsung Galaxy S10, that would enable iPhone users to charge their AirPods simply by placing the wireless charging case on the back of the handset. If the feature comes to fruition, iPhone owners could also lend a little juice to friends or colleagues with smartphones that support wireless charging.

In the note (via 9to5Mac), Kuo says:

We expect the new 2H19 iPhone models will support two-way wireless charging. Though the iPhone is not the first high-end smartphone to be equipped with two-way wireless charging, this new function could make it more convenient for users to charge the new AirPods and create a better integrated user experience of the iPhone and AirPods.

Kuo predicts the 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.5-inch iPhones will all benefit from the improved functionality. In order to achieve this, Apple plans on fitting the 2019 iPhones with larger batteries, to ensure using the feature doesn’t have too much of an effect on battery life.

The analyst believes the battery size increase will be up to 25% on the 5.8-inch model, while the larger 6.5-inch device will benefit from a 10-15% increase. The replacement for the iPhone XR will only provide a 0-5% increase in battery capacity.

The rumour comes days after Apple surprisingly cancelled the AirPower wireless charging mat, which had been designed to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously. Apple admitted it had failed to overcome the myriad of technical challenges involved with bringing the device to market and, 18 months after announcing the device, unceremoniously trashed the project.

