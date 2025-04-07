A proper iPhone redesign could be more than two years away

Apple is planning a ‘bold redesign’ of the iPhone Pro and a foldable iPhone model to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the range, according to a report this weekend.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is planning to commemorate the occasion with a major shake-up of the iconic smartphone range coming in 2027 and a prospective iPhone 19 Pro.

The 256GB iPhone 14 Pro Max is cheaper than half price Giffgaff is currently selling the 256GB iPhone 14 Pro Max refurbished in ‘like new’ condition for just £629, making it a bargain upgrade for any Apple fan. Giffgaff

Was £1309 at launch

Now just £629 View Deal

In his weekly Power On newsletter (via MacRumors), Gurman said Apple is planning prominent use of glass to fashion a unique look for the handset, moving away from the pervading design on the current best iPhone models on the market.

He writes: “…the company is preparing a major shake-up for the iPhone’s 20-year anniversary, including a foldable version and a bold new Pro model that makes more extensive use of glass.”

The ‘single slab of glass’ iPhone was thought to be a long-held goal of former Apple design head Jony Ive, effectively making it a seamless bezel-free design. Late last year Apple was rumoured to be planning a bezel-free iPhone for the iPhone 18 model in 2026. However, there were still technical challenges to overcome.

Apple would need to maintain the device’s waterproofing capabilities, protect the functionality of the antenna and ensure the device didn’t lose durability because of a lack of buffer the frame has provided around the phone’s edges.

Perhaps 2027 is when Apple will have its ducks in a row. As for the report of an iPhone Fold? Gurman had previously predicted a 2026 launch for the first foldable. It’s not clear whether this weekend’s report speaks of a second generation mode,l or a delay to getting the first foldable into the wild.