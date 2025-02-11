iPhone 17 rumors and everything we know

The iPhone 17 range is in development behind closed doors at Apple Park ahead of release later this year, but there’s already plenty of information about the upcoming release available if you know where to look.

In fact, current whispers suggest that the iPhone 17 range could represent the biggest shake-up of Apple’s flagship iPhone range for quite some time, with not only the introduction of an entirely new model of iPhone that could be its thinnest yet, but also a redesigned Pro-level iPhone, huge display upgrades and more.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 17 collection right now, from release date and pricing rumors to the latest design, camera and performance leaks.

iPhone 17 at a glance

New iPhone 17 Air to replace iPhone 17 Plus

iPhone 17 Air could be the thinnest iPhone to date

iPhone 17 Pro range to get a redesign and new camera module

Entire iPhone 17 range to get 120Hz ProMotion tech

iPhone 17 Pro Max to get upgraded 48MP telephoto

A19 chipset based on TSMC’s N3P process

The general consensus is that Apple is planning to release the iPhone 17 launch sometime in September 2025, coinciding with most (but not all) recent flagship iPhone releases. There’s nothing set in stone for now, however, so we’ll be sure to update this section if plans change.

When it comes to the potential pricing of the range, The Wall Street Journal reports that the iPhone 17 Air will be more affordable than the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. However, specifics of pricing and whether the range as a whole will be more expensive this year are yet to be determined.

For reference, the iPhone 16 starts at £799/$799, the iPhone 16 Plus comes in at £899/$899, the iPhone 16 Pro costs £999/$999 and the top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max will set you back £1,199/$1,199.

iPhone 17 design and screen leaks

The most exciting iPhone 17 rumor right now is undoubtedly the introduction of the iPhone 17 Air later this year, allegedly offering a thinner build than the 6.9mm-thick iPhone 6, Apple’s current slim king.

However, there are sacrifices to make a phone this thin, chief among which is the alleged inclusion of a single 48MP main camera despite supposedly coming in more than the iPhone 17. It’s also said to have a smaller battery than you might expect from a phone with a 6.6-inch screen.

There is a lot to unpack about the upcoming slimline iPhone, so we’ve got a dedicated page on the latest iPhone 17 Air rumors if you want to find out more.

Not to be left out of the fun, Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are also set for a redesign – though nothing quite as dramatic as the iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 16 Pro

Instead, The Information reports that the Pro-level iPhones will have “significant design changes” including eliminating the titanium frame introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro, instead going back to aluminium. This marks the first time Apple has used aluminium on its top-end iPhone range for quite some time, having used stainless steel before titanium on the likes of the iPhone 14 Pro.

Interestingly, Apple is said to be utilising a half-and-half design, offering a half-aluminium and half-glass design on the rear. The top half will be made from aluminium while the bottom half will offer a glass finish, offering a similar look to earlier models of Google Pixel.

Continuing with the apparent Pixel inspiration, The Information also suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max sport a larger “rectangular” camera bump, while leaks out of China suggest it’s more pill-shaped, described as an “elongated oval shape”. Either way, it sounds a lot like the camera bar found on the Pixel 9 range.

The only potential spanner in the works is support for spatial video. Apple purposely changed the orientation of the iPhone 16 cameras this year specifically to support spatial video, something that wouldn’t be possible in a horizontal camera setup without the use of a new solution.

That means the rumor is fake, or Apple has something big up its sleeve for the iPhone 17 Pro collection. It’s worth noting that leaker Instant Digital suggests that the change won’t be major, with a new layout but one that’s described as “still triangular”.

But what about the regular iPhone 17? Well, there’s very little about what to expect right now. With such substantial design changes on the way with the iPhone 17 Air and updated Pros, it could be that Apple will simply utilise the same design as the iPhone 16 with only minimal hardware changes.

iPhone 16

It’d make sense; doing so would keep the focus on the more exciting models in the iPhone 17 range before bringing a similar look to next year’s iPhone 18 – though that’s pure speculation on our part.

When it comes to screen specifics, the iPhone 17 range should mirror the sizes available for the iPhone 16 range with one key change – all models are said to support 120Hz ProMotion display tech for the first time.

ProMotion has long been a staple of Apple’s ‘Pro’ products, first introduced on the iPad Pro before coming to the iPhone 13 Pro in 2021, but it has never made an appearance on a regular Apple product until now. It’d fix a long-standing complaint about the regular iPhone’s 60Hz display, especially when even budget Android phones now come with a faster 120Hz panel.

iPhone 17 camera rumors

All models of iPhone 17 are set to get an upgraded selfie camera for the first time in years according to analyst Jeff Pu, jumping from 12MP to 24MP with an upgraded six-element lens.

Otherwise, it’s the iPhone 17 Pro Max that’s set to get the most exciting upgrade. With Ming-Chi Kuo claiming that a new 48MP 5x telephoto is on the way, the top-end iPhone will be the first in Apple’s collection to offer a triple 48MP camera setup, matching the existing 48MP main and ultrawide lenses.

Another rumor suggests that at least one model of iPhone 17 will include a new mechanical aperture that’d let users adjust the amount of light reaching the lens – a real boon for both portrait photography and low-light photography compared to the fixed aperture used at the moment.

It’s safe to assume that it’ll come to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, if not also the iPhone 17 Pro, as this sounds very much like a Pro-level feature.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 17 performance rumors

While there was initially speculation that Apple’s next-gen A19 chipset could feature TSMC’s next-gen 2nm chipsets, more recent rumblings claim that it’ll instead be built on an upgraded 3nm process.

More specifically, it’s rumored to take advantage of an updated N3P process, which compared to earlier versions offers increased performance efficiency and boosted transistor density. Given that TSMC is supposedly in the mass production stage of its N3P process, that aligns well with the iPhone 17 launch later this year.

There isn’t any change in the A19 chipset split either, with both the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air getting the A19 while the Pro models are said to get the more powerful A19 Pro chipset.

Interestingly, rumors suggest Apple is set to again boost the RAM of this year’s collection, with rumors suggesting the iPhone 17 could feature 8GB as standard, while the Pro models could feature 12GB of RAM. However, Ming-Chi Kuo believes the 12GB upgrade will be exclusive to the Pro Max.