Leaked iPhone 17 Pro camera feature sounds great for creators

Apple is reportedly planning a neat new camera feature for the iPhone 17 Pro that would enable users to record from two different perspectives.

In a leak, FrontPageTech showcased what it believes to be the grand iOS 19 redesign in concept form. However, at the end of the video, the host Jon Prosser claims to reveal an exclusive iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max camera feature, which could be a huge boon to content creators.

Epic limited time deal on the AirPods Pro 2 The AirPods Pro 2 are so versatile that we recommend every iPhone user buy a pair, but now they’re down to a significantly cheaper price making the value proposition better than ever. Amazon

Previously £229

Now just £189 View Deal

According to the leaker, who has a decent track record in this regard, iPhone users will be able to record from the front and rear camera simultaneously. That would enable users to capture their reactions to what they’re filming at the same time as they’re capturing footage through the main camera lenses.

Image credit: FrontPageTech

In our industry, it would be an excellent way to record interviews and capture the perspective of the interviewer and the interviewee.

Until now, this has been a feature iPhone owners have needed to rely on third-party apps for, rather than the iPhone’s built-in camera which users are more familiar with. It remains to be seen whether Apple has some secret sauce here that sets the functionality apart from what third-party apps like Rode Capture.

Apple could use this feature to market updates to a new iPhone 17 Pro update, but it would be a disappointment if Apple kept this for the best iPhone models of 2025 and failed to share this with all handsets in the forthcoming range.