Leaked iPhone 17 Pro camera feature sounds great for creators
Apple is reportedly planning a neat new camera feature for the iPhone 17 Pro that would enable users to record from two different perspectives.
In a leak, FrontPageTech showcased what it believes to be the grand iOS 19 redesign in concept form. However, at the end of the video, the host Jon Prosser claims to reveal an exclusive iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max camera feature, which could be a huge boon to content creators.
Epic limited time deal on the AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 are so versatile that we recommend every iPhone user buy a pair, but now they’re down to a significantly cheaper price making the value proposition better than ever.
- Amazon
- Previously £229
- Now just £189
According to the leaker, who has a decent track record in this regard, iPhone users will be able to record from the front and rear camera simultaneously. That would enable users to capture their reactions to what they’re filming at the same time as they’re capturing footage through the main camera lenses.
In our industry, it would be an excellent way to record interviews and capture the perspective of the interviewer and the interviewee.
Until now, this has been a feature iPhone owners have needed to rely on third-party apps for, rather than the iPhone’s built-in camera which users are more familiar with. It remains to be seen whether Apple has some secret sauce here that sets the functionality apart from what third-party apps like Rode Capture.
Apple could use this feature to market updates to a new iPhone 17 Pro update, but it would be a disappointment if Apple kept this for the best iPhone models of 2025 and failed to share this with all handsets in the forthcoming range.
Should this be Pro exclusive?
This feature should be available to all iPhone 17 models, not reserved for the Pro handsets. It doesn’t seem like something that’d require that much additional processing power because there are already third-party apps that can achieve the feature. It has the potential to annoy people if Apple starts to gate-keep features that are perfectly possible on the standard devices. Let’s hope Prosser is wrong about the exclusivity.