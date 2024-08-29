Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 17 Pro Max specs could pull clear of the rest of the range

Jon Mundy

Next year’s iPhone 17 Pro Max could have clearly superior specifications to the rest of range, according to a recent tip.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has posted his latest research findings to X (formerly Twitter), revealing that among Apple’s 2025 smartphone line-up, only the iPhone 17 Pro Max will receive certain high-end specifications.

For one thing, only the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have 12GB of RAM. All of the rest of the range – including the iPhone 15 Pro and the much-rumoured iPhone 17 Slim – will have 8GB.

Another advantage for the larger Pro Max model will be an upgraded cooling system, which will add a vapour chamber to the usual graphite sheets. The rest of the range will apparently continue to use graphite sheets only to keep things nice and cool.

Taken together, this will likely mean that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will boast exclusive AI capabilities. It could also mean that it holds an all-round performance advantage over the rest of the range.

Historically, the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models have shared broadly the same specifications, aside from the obvious difference in screen and battery size. Last year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max showed hints of a differing approach on Apple’s part, however, with the exclusive inclusion of a superior 5x telephoto camera.

We’re not expecting huge differences between the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which will be announced at Apple’s special ‘It’s Glowtime’ launch event on September 9. It’s even been suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro will restore parity by gaining the aforementioned 5x telephoto camera.

Previous analyst reports have claimed that the iPhone 16 is not going to add much new over the current models. Rather, all industry eyes are on the 2025 iPhone 17 range, which could bring a refreshed design, a brand new Slim model, and a much improved telephoto camera for the Pro line.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy

