The iPhone 17 Air design may have just leaked

We may have just seen the first rear panel component shots of the much-rumoured iPhone 17 Air, offering a potential glimpse at its design.

Leaker Majin Bu has posted a picture of a pair of rear panel components, claiming that they belong to the iPhone 17 line-up.

Judging by the presence of just a single camera housing, we’d go further and suggest that these components – if genuine – are for the so-called iPhone 17 Air.

Apple’s heavily tipped new skinny smartphone model is rumoured to be packing just a single camera, rather like the iPhone SE range.

The design of this camera housing falls in line with previous iPhone 17 leaks suggesting that Apple is adopting a new width-spanning camera module design language for its forthcoming revamp.

While this was initially interpreted as a move to a design language not too dissimilar to Google’s exaggerated width-spanning visor, subsequent claims have asserted that Apple is sticking with its triangular alignment for those Pro phones with three cameras.

The camera component certainly seems to be raised on these components, from what we can tell, perhaps further suggesting that the body beneath it is much slimmer than usual.

Of course, with such low quality, anonymously sourced images, it pays to be cautious. As MacRumors points out, the tipster in question has a somewhat mixed track record, with certain assertions proving on the money and others being way off. These images could prove to be fakes.

By the same token, we’re presumably around eight months out from the iPhone 17 family’s unveiling, which means that a final design has been agreed on and manufacturing partners have been briefed. In other words, there are people out there not working directly for Apple who know what the iPhone 17 is going to look like.