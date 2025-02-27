Better iPhone 16e battery isn’t just the C1 modem at work

The extended iPhone 16e battery life is about more than the efficiency of the new Apple C1 modem, it has emerged.

Apple promised the efficiency gains from the modem had helped to create the longest battery life ever from an iPhone with a 6.1-inch display. The iPhone 16e has an advertised battery life of 26 hours, compared to the iPhone 16’s 22 hours.

However, that device is getting a leg up from a larger battery than both the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro. The iPhone 16e has a 3,961mAh battery, while the standard model has a 3,561mAh battery and the iPhone 16 Pro is every slightly larger at 3,582mAh.

That’s according to David Lee who reviewed the iPhone 16e on his YouTube channel (via MacRumors). Apple, of course, doesn’t advertise this publicly.

Lee conducted some real world tests of the iPhone 16e battery (basically loading the Reddit website over and over again) and found the new £600 handset does outlast the standard £800 handset by 1 hour and 37 minutes.

We’re still conducting our in-depth review of the iPhone 16e and will have a verdict in short order. Essentially, it’ll come down to whether a device with a single camera, minus MagSafe represents good value for money.

Have you purchased an iPhone 16e yet? Share your thoughts in the comments below.