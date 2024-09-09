Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 16 RAM Specs: Big bump for Apple Intelligence

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple announced the iPhone 16 range today, but beyond all of the finer details of new features and cutting edge tech specs, the amount of RAM hasn’t officially been disclosed.

That’s par for the course with Apple. Unlike some manufacturers, the company never goes on the record about the random access memory it includes within its phones.

However, there are other ways to obtain the information and MacRumors reckons it has deciphered the specs via the Apple Xcode 16 developer tool, which has previously accurately prefaced iPhone RAM data in the past.

With a little help from the folks behind iSoftware Updates Twitter account, the site reckons all four new iPhone 16 models have 8GB of RAM.

That means the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have an additional 2GB of RAM compared to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, both of which have 6GB of RAM.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max look like they’ll have the same 8GB of RAM as last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The 8GB figure seems to be significant because all four iPhones will have access to Apple Intelligence this year, whereas only the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will get access when the features begin rolling out as part of iOS 18.1 in October with more coming before the end of the year.

The 8GB of RAM will be backed by the A18 (iPhone 16, Plus) and the A18 Pro (iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max) chips, which are the first to be built from the ground up with Apple Intelligence in mind.

Both chips use a second generation 3nm architecture and both have 6-core CPUs, although the A18 Pro is faster with a more powerful GPU.

Apple says: “The new A18 Pro chip is designed with industry-leading compute power to propel Apple Intelligence, ushering in a new era of pro performance. Built with second-generation 3-nanometer technology and featuring a new architecture with smaller, faster transistors, A18 Pro delivers unprecedented efficiency. The new 16-core Neural Engine is faster and more efficient than the previous generation, powering remarkable on-device performance for Apple Intelligence.”

You might like…

iPhone 16 UK Prices: Did Apple phones go up compared to iPhone 15?

iPhone 16 UK Prices: Did Apple phones go up compared to iPhone 15?

Chris Smith 42 mins ago
Apple iPhone 16 Plus vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Which bigger phone makes more sense?

Apple iPhone 16 Plus vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Which bigger phone makes more sense?

Jessica Gorringe 50 mins ago
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 14: What’s new two years on?

Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 14: What’s new two years on?

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Plus: Which iPhone should you choose?

Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Plus: Which iPhone should you choose?

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
Every device Apple discontinued after the iPhone 16 event

Every device Apple discontinued after the iPhone 16 event

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch SE 2: Features or affordability?

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch SE 2: Features or affordability?

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words