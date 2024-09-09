iPhone 16 RAM Specs: Big bump for Apple Intelligence

Apple announced the iPhone 16 range today, but beyond all of the finer details of new features and cutting edge tech specs, the amount of RAM hasn’t officially been disclosed.

That’s par for the course with Apple. Unlike some manufacturers, the company never goes on the record about the random access memory it includes within its phones.

However, there are other ways to obtain the information and MacRumors reckons it has deciphered the specs via the Apple Xcode 16 developer tool, which has previously accurately prefaced iPhone RAM data in the past.

With a little help from the folks behind iSoftware Updates Twitter account, the site reckons all four new iPhone 16 models have 8GB of RAM.

That means the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have an additional 2GB of RAM compared to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, both of which have 6GB of RAM.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max look like they’ll have the same 8GB of RAM as last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The 8GB figure seems to be significant because all four iPhones will have access to Apple Intelligence this year, whereas only the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will get access when the features begin rolling out as part of iOS 18.1 in October with more coming before the end of the year.

The 8GB of RAM will be backed by the A18 (iPhone 16, Plus) and the A18 Pro (iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max) chips, which are the first to be built from the ground up with Apple Intelligence in mind.

Both chips use a second generation 3nm architecture and both have 6-core CPUs, although the A18 Pro is faster with a more powerful GPU.

Apple says: “The new A18 Pro chip is designed with industry-leading compute power to propel Apple Intelligence, ushering in a new era of pro performance. Built with second-generation 3-nanometer technology and featuring a new architecture with smaller, faster transistors, A18 Pro delivers unprecedented efficiency. The new 16-core Neural Engine is faster and more efficient than the previous generation, powering remarkable on-device performance for Apple Intelligence.”