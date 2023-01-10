 large image

iPhone 16 Pro tipped for under-display Face ID

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The iPhone 16 Pro has been tipped to come with an under-display Face ID system in 2024, reducing the footprint of that famous notch even further.

According to South Korean website The Elec, Apple will fit next year’s flagship iPhone with Face ID sensor components that are positioned under the display.

Apparently, there’ll still be a visible selfie camera, but this will seemingly fall in line with current Android flagships. In other words, it’ll be a lot smaller and less intrusive than the current iPhone 14 display notch.

Apple finally addressed its notch problem with the iPhone 14 Pro, which reduced the size of the Face ID camera system and partially disguised it with the promising Dynamic Island widget system.

While this Dynamic Island notch is expected to make its way to the entire iPhone 15 range at the end of this year, Apple’s 2024 smartphone line could be where the really bold step is taken.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of Apple’s plans to ultimately remove the display notch. Back in March of 2022, it was rumoured (by the same publication) that the iPhone 15 Pro would be the phone to place the Face ID system under its display. Apple patented an under-display Face ID system even earlier than that, back in late 2019.

Of course, smartphone launches are moving targets, and technology intended for one generation will often slip back to a later model as cost and logistical issues rear their head.

The momentum on this one is clear, however. Even if the iPhone 16 Pro isn’t the phone to do it, the Face ID notch is on borrowed time.

