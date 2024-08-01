iPhone 16 Pro takes a dark turn in fresh leak

Three of the four iPhone 16 Pro colours have been pictured in a fresh leak, and one in particular stands out.

Back in September, it was the Natural Titanium model of the iPhone 15 Pro that stood out, accentuating the new lighter and stronger material that Apple had chosen for the frame.

The model we reviewed, however, was the Black Titanium variant, pictured above. It’s was pretty chic, but was quite a light, almost greyish black. For this year’s model, Apple appears to be going way darker for its signature colour.

Image: @SonnyDickson

Established tipster Sonny Dickson has taken to X to post a picture of three of the four iPhone 16 Pro colours (or the iPhone 16 Pro Max, to be precise). The middle one, which should also be called Black Titanium, really is very black indeed. Way blacker than the aforementioned Black Titanium model of the iPhone 15 Pro.

The other two colours featured here will also be familiar to iPhone 15 Pro owners, namely White Titanium and Natural Titanium. Is that a slightly deeper hue of taupe that we can see in the latter? Quite possibly.

The fourth (unpictured) colour will apparently be Rose Titanium, which is set to take the place of the Blue Titanium iPhone 15 as your more flamboyant option – relatively speaking.

Reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be slightly larger and heavier than their immediate predecessors, thanks to slightly bigger displays. Apple is said to be shrinking the bezels even further to lessen the impact.