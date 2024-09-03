iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be closer than ever

The biggest face off of the next smartphone generation, the iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, could be a closer run thing than ever.

Samsung tipster Ice Universe has taken to X (formerly Twitter) with an intriguing claim. According to the well-established leaker, the two forthcoming flagship phones will have almost exactly the same dimensions – that’s height, width, and depth – as well as the same screen and bezel size.

That would be a turn up for the books because the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra aren’t all that similar. The iPhone 16 Pro Max has a slightly larger 6.9-inch display (the S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch screen), is 0.3mm thinner, 0.7mm taller, and a whopping 1.4mm narrower.

Given that we’re not expecting a huge difference in design for this year’s iPhone line-up – the big overhaul is rumoured to come with the iPhone 17 in late 2025 – this would suggest that it’s Samsung that will be mixing things up more on the design front.

That would tally with a report from the very same source last week that supplied early unofficial renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. According to those rudimentary images, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will mark a step away from the Galaxy Note design language that has informed the last few generations of Galaxy Ultra devices.

This will apparently involve dead-flat sides, less pointed corners, and quite possibly slimmer bezels.

It also tallies with previous industry rumours suggesting that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to be thinner and lighter than before. The Galaxy S24 Ultra weighs a hefty 232g, which is 7g more than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Separate reports have claimed that the iPhone 16 range will feature even slimmer bezels than previous models. All in all, everything seems to be pointing to the two biggest smartphone makers in the world stepping towards a true all-screen future.