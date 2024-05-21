Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 16 Pro Max tipped for double camera upgrade

Jon Mundy

The iPhone 16 Pro Max could be in line for a double camera upgrade, according to the latest rumour to emerge online.

This year’s flagship Apple phone could feature at least two all new camera sensors, according to Weibo leaker OvO Baby Sauce OvO.

Apparently, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a new 48MP main sensor based on the Sony IMX903, while the regular iPhone 16 Pro will have the same Sony IMX803 as the iPhone 15 Pro.

The leaker also claims that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a new 48MP ultra-wide camera, which will be capable of capturing more light than the current 12MP example. This would produce improved ultra-wide shots in low lighting conditions.

As MacRumors points out, this isn’t the first leaker to suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro Max would utilise a Sony IMX903-based main camera. Established tipster Digital Chat Station made the same claim back in January.

That other rumour claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro Max sensor would benefit from a larger size (1/1.14-inches over 1/1.28 inches), a stacked design, a 14-bit Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC), and Digital Gain Control (DCG) for superior dynamic range.

Nor is this the first time that we’ve heard it said that the iPhone 16 Pro would be in for a 48MP ultra-wide camera upgrade. A separate report back in August of 2023 said as much.

All that remains now is that telephoto camera, though reports suggest we might see it joining the 48MP club with the iPhone 17 Pro in 2025.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

