iPhone 16 Pro and Max leak points to larger, heavier phones

The final dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have appeared online in a leak, and they suggest an increase in size and weight across the board.

We’ve heard from previous reports that the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro are set to have bigger screens than before, but that the bezels will be smaller than ever. This has led us to wonder just how big (and heavy) these new premium phones will be.

We may have just received our answer. According to a leak from established tipster Ice Universe (via MacRumors), the iPhone 16 Pro Max will measure 163 × 77.58mm × 8.26mm, with a 6.9-inch display and 1.15mm bezels. It’ll weigh 225g.

The iPhone 16 Pro, meanwhile, will measure 149.6 x 71.45 x 8.25mm, with a 6.3-inch display and 1.2mm bezels. Apple’s smaller Pro phone will weigh 194g.

According to the original X (formerly Twitter) post, “The iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the world’s closest smartphone to a borderless sci-fi form factor”.

While those bezels are indeed smaller than their predecessors for both phones, however, it won’t be enough to completely offset the increased screen size (up from 6.7 and 6.1 inches respectively). Both phones will be fractionally bigger and a few grams heavier than their predecessors.