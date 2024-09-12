Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 16 gets wired charging boost to finally rival Samsung Galaxy

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The iPhone 16 range due to be released on September 20 will offer a significant boost to wired charging speeds, according to a new regulatory filing.

All models in the iPhone 16 range will offer 45W wired charging via the device’s USB-C port and a compatible charging brick, the certification in China reveals. That’s faster than the rumoured increase to 40W in the run-up to the launch event on September 9.

The China Quality Certification Centre filing sptted by AppleShrimpPro on X (via 9to5Mac) improves on the iPhone 15 range’s max charging speeds by over 50%. Anecdotally, iPhone 15 users managed a maximum of 29W when wired-up via USB-C.

The increase to 45W means Apple can go toe-to-toe with the Samsung Galaxy S24 range, which can also support wired charging over 45W. As far as the other direct competition goes, Apple can now far surpass the Pixel 9’s 27W capabilities. However, all three fall well short of the Chinese manufacturers pushing out charging speeds in excess of 100W.

Apple had hinted the iPhone 16 range would benefit from a wired charging boost, but didn’t not explicitly state so during the keynote address on Monday where it announced its new flagships.

Apple did say that MagSafe wireless charging would now offer 25W charging (up from 15 previously) when paired with a good power adapter. That’s way up from the 15W previously achievable.

The increase means iPhone owners will benefit from a longer lasting battery that is likely to charge more quickly. The battery is larger, thanks to internal reworking of the hardware and has also been optimised for more efficient performance.

Following the launch event Apple said the iPhone 16 Pro will provide a “huge leap in battery life — with iPhone 16 Pro Max offering the best battery life on iPhone ever.”

Will you be pre-ordering the iPhone 16 Pro on September 13? Let us know why or why not @trustedreviews on X.

