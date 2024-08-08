iPhone 16 design leaks in all five colours

The iPhone 16 design appears to have leaked in all five of its colour options.

YouTube channel Zollotech has posted a video of five iPhone 16 dummy units – one for each of the alleged launch colours. That’s one each for blue, green, white, black and pink.

None of those colours are anything to write home about on paper. Indeed, the sole change would appear to be the yellow model of the iPhone 15 being swapped out for a white in the iPhone 16, which is far from exciting.

However, when you look at the tone of the iPhone 16 colours, they represent a pronounced turn towards the bolder. The blue and green models in particular are much, much deeper and richer than their pasty older cousins, with the latter giving us teal vibes.

Image: Zollotech

Apple seems to be ditching the infused glass look of the iPhone 15 in favour of a purer, more straight forward presentation of colour. We won’t know for sure until the iPhone 16 launches, likely in about a month’s time.

It’s also worth emphasising that these colours represent the iPhone 16 and its larger variant, the iPhone 16 Plus. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max colours will be more sober, with natural tones that once again reflect the titanium material introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro.

Last week we saw a leaked image of three of the four iPhone 16 Pro models, and the most notable change was a much darker black model.

As for the design of the iPhone 16, it’s wholly in keeping with what has been reported already. In brief, it’ll look a lot like the iPhone 15, but with a new vertically stacked dual camera configuration to enable Spatial photo and video capture, and with the addition of the iPhone 15 Pro’s action button.