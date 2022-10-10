iPhone 15 USB-C charger is ‘a lock’ for 2023 – report

Stop us if you’ve heard this before… the next iPhone will reportedly have a USB-C port to replace the longstanding iPhone connector.

According to the well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Apple is finally going to pull the trigger on the switch in time for the iPhone 15 range next year.

In his weekly PowerOn newsletter, Gurman says it’s “essentially a lock” for the iPhone 15. That’ll preempt the new EU rules that effectively ensures Apple has to adopt the standard USB-C charger for all new products launched after 2024. Of course, we’re heard this before from many sources, but Gurman’s assertion is the strongest word on the subject yet.

The change agreed by the European Parliament a week ago, following years of pending legislation, meaning Apple has to make the change for devices launched after the end of 2024, if it wants to keep selling phones in the bloc. However, that also means Apple doesn’t necessarily have to make the change for the iPhone 14, but would need to for the iPhone 15 launch.

Gurman also says the last remaining iPad without USB-C will be replaced by the end of the year, while there are several Apple accessories will need to make the switch. They include AirPods, Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad.

While it’s not certain that Apple would make the change for devices worldwide – it is under no such obligation to do so in the UK and the US – it’s unlikely that Apple would launch different versions of the iPhone with Lightning and USB-C for the different regions around the world. It’s also rumoured American lawmakers are considering mandating the change too.

Two versions of the iPhone are also unlikely, given he sea change has already occurred and the iPhone is already somewhat of an outlier in the company’s product range.

“I don’t think Apple will take that long to bring USB-C to all of its devices,” Gurman writes in his newsletter. “I’d bet the next versions of the regular AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max all move to USB-C, and that transition should be done by 2024.”