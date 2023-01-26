 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 15 Ultra could have performance advantages over iPhone 15 Pro

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The iPhone 15 Ultra could open up a gap to the iPhone 15 Pro with superior image processing and performance, according to a new tip.

Apple is widely rumoured to be switching up its naming scheme for the top models in its late-2023 smartphone line-up. Out will go the Pro Max, and in will come the Ultra.

This could be more than a mere name change, if fresh claims from leaker LeaksApplePro (via Howtoisolve) are to be believed. Apparently, an early peak at iOS 17’s code has revealed some differences in the make-up of the so-called iPhone 15 Ultra.

This iPhone 14 SIM deal could be best one yet

This iPhone 14 SIM deal could be best one yet

If you’ve been hankering for an Apple handset but don’t want to break the bank, then take a look at this incredible refurbished iPhone 14 deal that comes in at just £37 a month.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • 250GB storage
  • £37 a month
View Deal

It’s claimed that the iPhone 15 Ultra will have more advanced image processing software than the iPhone 15 Pro. This could well suggest that the larger phone will have superior camera hardware as well, but even if not it should take better photos.

Also, this early look at iOS 17 suggests that the processor in the iPhone 15 Ultra will have more performance “freedom” than its smaller brother. This could point to a meatier cooling system, which would enable it to run at a higher clock rate (and thus faster).

All in all, it looks increasingly likely that the days of parity (give or take a larger screen and battery) between the Pro and Pro Max models are numbered. If you want the very best that Apple has to offer, you might have to go super-sized from 2023 onwards.

This iOS 17 code also appears to confirm that only the Pro and Ultra models will enjoy the full benefits of USB 3.2 speeds, despite all four models having USB-C ports. On the positive side, it also seems to confirm the rumour that all four iPhone 15 models will have the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island.

You might like…

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 22 hours ago
Best camera phones 2023: The top choices we’ve tested and reviewed

Best camera phones 2023: The top choices we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 1 week ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.