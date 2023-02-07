iPhone 15 Ultra concept looks like the future… and a throwback too

It has been reported Apple may be laying the groundwork for an Ultra version of the iPhone 15 in 2023 with a fresh design and some new premium features.

Now one curious concept designer has envisioned how that iPhone 15 Ultra might look after taking inspiration from the recently-released Apple Watch Ultra.

Posting his digital creation to Twitter, the German industrial designer Jonas Daehnert (@PhoneDesigner) has showcased renders of a possible future iPhone with a titanium shell, but thicker than the current incumbents at 12mm. The curved edges and the silver-coloured chassis makes it look both futuristic and also strangely reminiscent of the original iPhone.

The buttons are have had a revamp to make them more pronounced and there’s also an extra ‘action’ button akin to the Apple Watch Ultra, as well as an orange accent. The extra thickness, meanwhile, is to accommodate a larger battery.

Of his creation the designer says: “It’s just for fun, of course. It doesn’t based on leaks. I simply adapted the design of the Watch Ultra and combined it with a smaller Pro.”

Word of a potential iPhone Ultra comes after comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook, who believes iPhone fans are willing to “stretch” their budgets to get the best version of the project money can buy. “I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category,” Cook recently said.

Speculation has suggested it might constitute a new design with longer battery life and even a port-free iPhone that could only be recharged wirelessly. It is thought the phone could sit atop of the iPhone tree by next autumn, joining the Pro and Pro Max models and the standard iPhone.

As I pointed out yesterday, launching an iPhone Ultra would be risky.