iPhone 15 to enlist Sony to eliminate phone cameras’ greatest flaw

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is reportedly planning to call upon Sony to provide an image sensor for the iPhone 15 designed eliminate the over and under exposure of images.

Nikkei sources have detailed information on the sensor, which would purportedly enable better portraits to be captured even if there is strong light in the background.

If the sensor lives up to expectations and makes it into the iPhone, it might finally end the disappointment of crappy photos taken next to a window, for example. You may see a person’s face in greater detail, even if they’re standing in front of bright sunlight.

The report says the advance has been achieved thanks to a new architecture, “which places photodiodes and transistors in separate substrate layers, allowing the sensor to add more photodiodes to the dedicated layer.”

In order words, that means the sensor is able to double the saturation signal level within each pixel and capture more light. That would reduce that dreaded over and under exposure, according to the report.

It’s not clear whether the Sony sensors would completely replace those currently provided to Apple by Samsung. We may see a situation where both Sony and Samsung are providing cameras to their smartphone rivals within the iPhone 15.

Other iPhone 15 camera rumours have suggested Apple may finally include a periscope lens in order to incorporate a larger optical zoom for the rear cameras.

We called the iPhone 14 Pro the ‘camera phone to beat’ when it arrived a couple of months ago, so it’ll be a tough ask for Apple to improve upon it significantly.

Our reviewer Max Parker wrote: “The iPhone 14 Pro is just about the best camera phone you can buy today… it offers a versatile array of sensors, lenses and options that should please those who want to extract every detail out of a snap just as much as those who just want to shoot and share on Instagram.”

