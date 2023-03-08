 large image

iPhone 15 tipped to skip two key display features

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple will skip two key display features with its forthcoming iPhone 15: ProMotion and Always-On display.

A South Korean tipster over on the Naver blog has claimed that Apple won’t be upgrading the display of its next mainstream smartphone update, the iPhone 15, with LTPO screen panel technology. That means no ProMotion and no Always-On display.

Apple has kept ProMotion as a Pro-only feature ever since it introduced the standard to its smartphone line a couple of years ago. The iPhone 13 Pro was the first Apple phone to be capable of hitting a 120Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 14 Pro continued with the Pro-only ProMotion feature, and added the new Always-On display feature that kept key information visible even when the phone was in Sleep mode.

Android users will know that these features have been present in flagship Android phones for years. Indeed, they made their way to more affordable Android phones some time ago, which makes Apple’s reluctance to open the implementation out to its still very expensive non-Pro iPhone line rather frustrating.

Neither feature is considered ‘Pro’ by anyone other than Apple, but that looks set to be the stance for the foreseeable future. If you want a 120Hz Apple phone at the end of 2023, it looks like you’ll need to opt for an iPhone 15 Pro or an iPhone 15 Ultra.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard this suggested. Back in September we reported on comments made by display analyst Ross Young, who claimed that while the iPhone 15 would adopt the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island, it still wouldn’t have an LTPO display due to supply chain limitations.

