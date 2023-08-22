Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 15 tipped to come with sturdier colour-coded charger cable

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have been tipped to come with a new colour-coded charger cable, together with a sturdier braided composition.

Apple’s bright white cables have been a staple of its smartphone line over the years. That could be all set to change with the iPhone 15, however.

According to sources from Asia, most notably Apple device prototype collector “Kosutami” (via MacRumors), the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could come with USB-C to USB-C charging cables that match the colour of the phone.

At the very least, these cables will come in white, black, yellow, purple, and pinky-orange. It seems these colourful cables will still have glossy white plastic shells at either end, with the exception of the black model.

What’s more, these cables could be braided, with added strain relief tubes to help make them more robust.

Apple has been slowly introducing colour-coded braided cables in its other devices, such as the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, as well as the current iMac 24-inch (pictured above). The iPhone 15 could see its signature smartphone starting to catch up.

Of course, the design of these cables won’t be the biggest news about them. That would be the long rumoured switch to the USB-C standard, bringing the iPhone in sync with pretty much every other smart device on the market.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are also tipped to adopt the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island, which spells the end for the prominent notch that we’ve all come to know and put up with.

