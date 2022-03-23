iPhone 15 Pro tipped for under-display Face ID

The iPhone 15 Pro could feature an under-display Face ID system, according to a new report.

South Korean website The Elec reports that Samsung Display is being lined up to supply a cutting edge under-display camera technology for Apple’s late-2023 flagship phone.

Interestingly, the report claims that Samsung will first supply the feature to its own foldable phone line. This would likely mean the technology being employed in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Apparently, Samsung has partnered with Canada’s OTI Lumionics to produce an OLED display system that will allow external light in.

It’s worth emphasising that this won’t do away with the notch altogether. Rather, it will mean the iPhone 15 Pro display looking a lot like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or the Xiaomi 12, with a central hole-punch selfie camera.

Ever since the iPhone X in 2017, Apple’s smartphones have been known for their prominent display notches. The notch has never been an ideal solution, but we’ve begrudgingly accepted its presence thanks to the peerless Face ID facial recognition system that it enables.

Apple finally started to turn the corner with the notch late last year with the launch of the iPhone 13 range, which came with a 20% reduction in notch size.

Prior to that, in July of last year, Apple was granted a patent for an under-display Face ID and selfie system. More recently, rumours have suggested that this year’s iPhone 14 Pro will switch out the solid bar notch for a pill-shaped Face ID system and a hole-punch selfie camera.

In January, one Apple analyst even suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro would be getting an under-display Face ID system. They may have jumped the gun on that one by a year.

Apple has clearly had it in mind to remove that famous notch for a while.