iPhone 15 Pro tip points to performance improvements in all but one area

Fresh claims about the likely performance level of the iPhone 15 Pro have been made, and it’s shaping up to be quite a bit faster in all but one way.

It doesn’t take genius-level foresight to predict that Apple’s next gen smartphone line – or at least the iPhone 15 Pro models – will run on a next-gen Apple A17 Bionic chip. But what exactly will that look like?

According to Twitter tipster URedditor (via 9to5Mac), the iPhone 15 Pro’s A17 chip will feature six CPU core and six GPU cores. This would mean one extra GPU core compared to the iPhone 14 Pro and its A16 Bionic.

What’s more, a claimed peak clock speed of 3.70GHz would trump the A16 Bionic and its 3.46GHz.

The A17 Bionic chip is also expected to see Apple switching to a 3nm fabrication process, which should prove more energy efficient than the 4nm standard of the A16 Bionic.

Another interesting performance-related tip here is that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will run on 6GB of RAM. That would be exactly the same as the current iPhone 14 Pro line, and would be less than the previously rumoured 8GB allotment.

In a subsequent follow up post, the tipster claimed that “8GB seems unlikely (but maybe not impossible)”.

As with the current models, Apple will only be bringing this true next-gen chip to the Pro range. Apparently, the plain old iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will run on the current A16 Bionic powering the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Recent rumours have suggested that Apple will announce the iPhone 15 range at a special event on September 13, so we shouldn’t have long to wait for confirmation.