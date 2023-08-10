Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 15 Pro tip points to performance improvements in all but one area

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Fresh claims about the likely performance level of the iPhone 15 Pro have been made, and it’s shaping up to be quite a bit faster in all but one way.

It doesn’t take genius-level foresight to predict that Apple’s next gen smartphone line – or at least the iPhone 15 Pro models – will run on a next-gen Apple A17 Bionic chip. But what exactly will that look like?

According to Twitter tipster URedditor (via 9to5Mac), the iPhone 15 Pro’s A17 chip will feature six CPU core and six GPU cores. This would mean one extra GPU core compared to the iPhone 14 Pro and its A16 Bionic.

What’s more, a claimed peak clock speed of 3.70GHz would trump the A16 Bionic and its 3.46GHz.

The A17 Bionic chip is also expected to see Apple switching to a 3nm fabrication process, which should prove more energy efficient than the 4nm standard of the A16 Bionic.

Another interesting performance-related tip here is that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will run on 6GB of RAM. That would be exactly the same as the current iPhone 14 Pro line, and would be less than the previously rumoured 8GB allotment.

In a subsequent follow up post, the tipster claimed that “8GB seems unlikely (but maybe not impossible)”.

As with the current models, Apple will only be bringing this true next-gen chip to the Pro range. Apparently, the plain old iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will run on the current A16 Bionic powering the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Recent rumours have suggested that Apple will announce the iPhone 15 range at a special event on September 13, so we shouldn’t have long to wait for confirmation.

By Jon Mundy
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

