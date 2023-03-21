 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.84 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 15 Pro renders show off taptic mute switch

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Fresh renders for the iPhone 15 Pro have appeared online, revealing the rumoured taptic replacement for the beloved mute switch.

Douyin user chenwen1987 (Douyin being the Chinese version of TikTok) has posted some more renders (via Notebookcheck) of the forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro, and there are a couple of interesting new details. You can see stills of these renders thanks to established tipster ShrimpApplePro.

Most notably, we get a view of the flagship phone’s much discussed side buttons. These so-called ‘Taptic buttons” will apparently replace the physical power and volume keys with non-physical alternatives on the iPhone 15 Pro, with Apple’s peerless haptics providing feedback rather than relying on a physical click.

One other claim that emerged in recent weeks is that Apple will be replacing its beloved mute switch with a similar Taptic button. This has seemingly been pictured in the latest renders.

As you can see, there’s a single ‘button’ for volume control. There’s a separate smaller button for muting the device in the traditional mute switch position right above the volume controls.

These solid-state buttons are expected to make their way to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max only. If you’re a stickler for physical controls, then, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could be the way to go in 2023.

There would be a couple of potential advantages to this solid state approach, however. One will be additional robustness. Moving parts mean greater wear and tear and greater potential for dust and moisture ingress. The other is the potential for analogue control, with a harder press potentially leading to a more aggressive cranking up of the volume (for example).

You might like…

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 1 month ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review

Max Parker 5 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.