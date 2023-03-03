 large image

iPhone 15 Pro could change two of its oldest remaining design features

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re looking for a major iPhone 15 Pro design revamp you may be out of luck, but according to a new report the handset’s remaining physical buttons may be in line for a change-up.

9to5Mac sources tell the publication there are plans to unify the volume buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro model with a solid state solution that’ll work both ways depending on where the user presses.

Previous reports have suggested those buttons will be capacitive, similar to the iPhone SE’s Touch ID home button, rather than of the physical persuasion.

The mute switch is also going away in its current capacity according to the report, to the replaced by a “pressing type” mute button that may also be capacitive.

In this event it would be necessary to hard press the button and receive haptic feedback in order to place the phone in silent mode. The current switch offers a visual indicator of the status, so it’ll be interesting to see how Apple handles this.

It also remains to be seen how these solid state buttons will work through cases. Currently cases are able to just cover the buttons with a soft, press-able surface, but this wouldn’t be possible under the rumoured switch to solid state.

We’re still around six months from Apple revealing the iPhone 15 range, so there’s plenty of time for the rumours to be debunked. Sometimes we get word of these potential design changes early in the product cycle and they do not materialise.

The design change we can be more confident of is the switch from Lightning to USB-C ports for charging and connectivity. The iPhone 15 Pro has also been rumoured to have thinner bezels and a more curved appearance.

