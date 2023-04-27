iPhone 15 Pro cameras may not be as powerful as expected

New rumors suggest that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro won’t have cameras as powerful as previously reported.

Previously, leaks and rumors suggested that iPhone 15 Pro’s camera bump would be almost as thick as the body of the phone itself; however, new CAD renders of the upcoming phone suggest a smaller camera is coming. This latest leak also suggests that only the iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to get a periscope zoom lens, considering its camera bump is larger than that of the iPhone 15 Pro.

Outside of camera news, though, this latest rumor also has a few other interesting tidbits of information. For one, this leak seems to confirm earlier rumors that iPhone 15 Pro will ditch the traditional mute switch in favor of a multi-purpose ‘Action Button.’ Furthermore, while some earlier reports suggested that individual volume buttons would be going away with iPhone 15 Pro in favor of a singular volume rocker, the latest leak suggests that iPhone 15 Pro will, in fact, stick with the traditional two-button setup.

Interestingly, these leaks also show that iPhone 15 Pro will come with a USB-C port, which has also been rumored for quite some time, and the overall design of the 15 Pro looks to be a lot more rounded than the frame of Apple’s iPhone 14 series of phones. However, of course, this is all just rumor, and Apple doesn’t officially comment on upcoming products until they get formally announced. As of now, iPhone 15 doesn’t even officially exist.

Though, we won’t have to wait too long to find out more. Apple traditionally releases iPhones in September, which is about when we’d expect to hear more about iPhone 15, so there are only a few months left to wait. Until then, keep your eyes peeled for the next iPhone 15 rumor.