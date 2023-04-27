 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 15 Pro cameras may not be as powerful as expected

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

New rumors suggest that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro won’t have cameras as powerful as previously reported.

Previously, leaks and rumors suggested that iPhone 15 Pro’s camera bump would be almost as thick as the body of the phone itself; however, new CAD renders of the upcoming phone suggest a smaller camera is coming. This latest leak also suggests that only the iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to get a periscope zoom lens, considering its camera bump is larger than that of the iPhone 15 Pro.

Outside of camera news, though, this latest rumor also has a few other interesting tidbits of information. For one, this leak seems to confirm earlier rumors that iPhone 15 Pro will ditch the traditional mute switch in favor of a multi-purpose ‘Action Button.’ Furthermore, while some earlier reports suggested that individual volume buttons would be going away with iPhone 15 Pro in favor of a singular volume rocker, the latest leak suggests that iPhone 15 Pro will, in fact, stick with the traditional two-button setup.

Interestingly, these leaks also show that iPhone 15 Pro will come with a USB-C port, which has also been rumored for quite some time, and the overall design of the 15 Pro looks to be a lot more rounded than the frame of Apple’s iPhone 14 series of phones. However, of course, this is all just rumor, and Apple doesn’t officially comment on upcoming products until they get formally announced. As of now, iPhone 15 doesn’t even officially exist.

Though, we won’t have to wait too long to find out more. Apple traditionally releases iPhones in September, which is about when we’d expect to hear more about iPhone 15, so there are only a few months left to wait. Until then, keep your eyes peeled for the next iPhone 15 rumor.

You might like…

Microsoft gives users the option to get Windows updates faster

Microsoft gives users the option to get Windows updates faster

Ruben Circelli 22 mins ago
Microsoft launches app that connects iPhone to PC

Microsoft launches app that connects iPhone to PC

Ruben Circelli 1 hour ago
Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset could have a clunky battery pack

Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset could have a clunky battery pack

Ruben Circelli 2 hours ago
Netflix losing subscribers after password crackdown, but it may not matter

Netflix losing subscribers after password crackdown, but it may not matter

Ruben Circelli 4 hours ago
Amazon’s Halo has slipped as fitness tracker division shut down

Amazon’s Halo has slipped as fitness tracker division shut down

Chris Smith 8 hours ago
How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool: Is the game on TV and online?

How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool: Is the game on TV and online?

Chris Smith 11 hours ago
Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites. Over the years, he's covered all things tech, from computing to mobile phones to hi-fi and eve…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.