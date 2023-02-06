iPhone 15 could help you recharge your AirPods in a pinch

Apple is still working on bringing proper reverse wireless charging to the iPhone range, dispute some recent hiccups in developing the feature, according to a new report.

According to 9to5Mac, a feature allowing iPhone owners to replenish their AirPods case (for example) by connecting them to the rear of the handset via MagSafe, was supposed to debut within the iPhone 14 Pro.

While Apple wasn’t able to perfect the feature in time for the current flagship, engineers are still working on bilateral wireless charging for future models.

While iPhone owners can currently replenish their MagSafe battery pack with an iPhone plugged into the mains, it’s currently not possible to attach other devices like AirPods or an Apple Watch, or help a friend out by sharing a little juice from iPhone to iPhone.

If Apple was to go all-in on the feature, it would enable all Qi wireless devices to be replenished using the iPhone model.

The report brings word from sources claiming Apple is working on “wireless power out” firmware, which would help to manage the charging speeds between the two devices while managing the heat dissipation.

“Apple is also developing a special user interface for reverse wireless charging, similar to what is currently used for MagSafe chargers and accessories, the report says. “This would include on-screen animations as well as a sound effect to indicate that bilateral wireless charging had been initiated.”

The report concludes by pointing out the company may still choose to drop the feature due to the challenges faced in developing the feature.

Apple hasn’t always enjoyed success when it comes to charging products. It cancelled a long-delayed AirPower solution for replenishing multiple devices, while the charging speeds of iPhone handsets still lag behind their Android powered counterparts.