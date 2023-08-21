iPhone 15 could get closer to top Android rivals in one key way

While Apple’s iPhone range continues to trail its biggest Android rivals when it comes to charging speeds, the iPhone 15 could finally redress the balance.

A 9to5Mac source says at least one iPhone 15 model will benefit from 35W charging. Currently, the fastest available speeds on the iPhone 14 Pro are 27W, while the standard model maxes out at 20W. Via the MagSafe wireless charger, you’re only getting 15W.

By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers 45W wired charging speeds. While, on paper, that’s relatively slow for an Android flagship (OnePlus 11 has 100W), it’s still a more impressive spec than anything Apple has to offer.

While a boost from 27W to 35W wouldn’t be the biggest upgrade in the world, it might be enough to get that charging time below 90 minutes. We rated the iPhone 14 Pro at 99 minutes for a 0-100% charge in our tests, for example.

Upping the speeds to 35W internally within the iPhone 15 (probably the Pro models) would enable the phones to take advantage of that 35W Dual USB-C charger Apple introduced, last year.

I’ve got one for my MacBook Air M2 model and use it with a USB-C to Lightning cable to charge my iPhone. However, the charging speeds are limited by the phone itself. Should Apple make the necessary changes within the next-generation, that charger would come into its own.

Of course, Apple is also expected to deploy a full USB-C charging solution for the next iPhone models to comply with incoming EU legislation on a standard charging solution.

Apple will almost certainly become official during a keynote address next month. Rumours suggest the company has pencilled in September 13 as the key date, with the phones probably going on sale a couple of weeks later. iOS 17 will also become available to iPhone users with compatible handsets next month if historical precedent is followed.