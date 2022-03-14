iPhone 14 won’t have a ‘mini’ and other models might get taller – report

Apple is set to discontinue the ‘mini’ model when the iPhone 14 arrives in the autumn, according to reports on Monday.

9to5Mac sources say the current plans don’t include an iPhone 14 mini among the flagship range of devices, meaning there’d be no 5.4-inch display option this time around.

The report says there’ll be 6.1-inch and 6.7 inch ‘Max’ options for both the standard and Pro handsets this year, which might be a blow for users seeking flagship performance within a pocket-sized form factor.

The reporting comes after rumours the standard iPhone models won’t ship with an A16 processor, but with an A15x-style mini upgrade. The word came from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said only the Pro models would get the A16 chip. That reporting has now been corroborated by 9to5Mac, as part of Monday’s update.

The sources also said that the redesigned devices might be slightly taller than their iPhone 13 counterparts, “to accommodate the new “notch + pill” design that will replace the notch.” The demise of the notch has been rumoured for quite some time, but we might actually see it in 2022.

Elsewhere, 9to5Mac sources reckon the satellite calling features, rumoured just before the iPhone 13 launch, could arrive on the iPhone 14. The report says Apple is still working on bringing the feature to fruition, which could allow for emergency calls and texts to be made in areas where cellular service is poor.

Whether that makes the cut for the iPhone 14 is still unclear, especially with around six months to go before Apple even launches the next-generation handsets. With the iPhone 13 a somewhat modest upgrade – an ‘s’ year to use Apple’s previously preferred nomenclature – we’re expecting a more substantial update to the top devices in the range this time around.

Until then though, iOS 15.4 is out today and brings a lot of improvements, including Face ID with a Mask, to your perfectly good iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.