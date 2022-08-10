 large image

iPhone 14 range could get a nasty price hike – Kuo

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple could have a nasty shock for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro fanciers; a well-informed analyst is predicting a significant price increase for the next flagship releases.

Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple could hike the price of its next-gen handsets by 15 per cent compared to the iPhone 13 range. That would be a significant amount of cash.

Considering the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs a minimum of £1,049, that would go up to around £1,200 if Apple instituted a 15% price hike. It’d also likely add around £100 to the price of the base model iPhone 14 compared to the £679 predecessor.

In a couple of tweets (via 9to5Mac), Kuo speaks of how Foxconn could be the big winners from any iPhone price increase.

He wrote: “I estimated iPhone 14 series ASP would increase by about 15% (vs. iPhone 13 series ASP) to $1,000-1,050 (USD) due to two iPhone 14 Pro’s price hikes & higher shipment proportion.

“Hon Hai [Foxconn] is the major EMS for iPhone 14 series (with a 60-70% order proportion), so its revenue will markedly benefit from an increased iPhone 14 series ASP. No wonder Hon Hai raises full-year performance to “growing” from roughly flat.”

The flip side to this is the prospect of some impressive new technologies within the iPhone 14 range to account for this increase in price. We know the phones will benefit from the new A16 chip, while Apple is also expected to introduce the hole-punch + pill camera design that could finally dispense with the largely unpopular notch five years after it debuted with the iPhone X.

However, given the current cost of living crisis, any price increase to a staple gadget like the iPhone is sure to make some users think twice about upgrading their handset this year. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro at an event around a month from now, so it won’t be long until we know the iPhone 14 price for sure. Be gentle with us Apple and try not to pass all of those additional costs onto us, eh?

