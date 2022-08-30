iPhone 14 Pro tipped for new and improved ultra-wide camera

The iPhone 14 Pro will come equipped with an all-new and improved ultra-wide camera, according to a reputable source.

We’ve heard plenty of reports pointing to a massive upgrade for the iPhone 14 Pro’s main camera, but precious little about the other two (presumably) camera sensors.

Now reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has offered some insight into one of those two supplementary snappers. According to a recent tweet (which requires some machine translation), the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with new, larger ultra-wide sensors.

That larger sensor will produce significantly larger 1.4µm pixels, as opposed to 1.0µm in the iPhone 13 Pro. This will mean improved detail and low light performance.

According to Kuo, this new sensor will be 70% more expensive than the outgoing model, which only seems to strengthen previous rumours that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be more expensive than their predecessors.

As we’ve already mentioned, the main camera sensor will be the main talking point of the iPhone 14 Pro line. It’s widely tipped to be a 48MP sensor, which is a major increase after years of 12MP sensors.

This will see Apple finally embracing pixel-binning techniques, which sees one pixel being fed information from 4 adjacent pixels, resulting in improved 12MP shots. It should be emphasised that this is almost certain to be a Pro-only feature, with the iPhone 14 sticking with a familiar dual 12MP set-up

One thing Apple is rumoured to be improving across the iPhone 14 range is the front camera, adding a larger f/1.9 aperture and autofocus to the selfie equation.