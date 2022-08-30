 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 14 Pro tipped for new and improved ultra-wide camera

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The iPhone 14 Pro will come equipped with an all-new and improved ultra-wide camera, according to a reputable source.

We’ve heard plenty of reports pointing to a massive upgrade for the iPhone 14 Pro’s main camera, but precious little about the other two (presumably) camera sensors.

Now reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has offered some insight into one of those two supplementary snappers. According to a recent tweet (which requires some machine translation), the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with new, larger ultra-wide sensors.

That larger sensor will produce significantly larger 1.4µm pixels, as opposed to 1.0µm in the iPhone 13 Pro. This will mean improved detail and low light performance.

According to Kuo, this new sensor will be 70% more expensive than the outgoing model, which only seems to strengthen previous rumours that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be more expensive than their predecessors.

As we’ve already mentioned, the main camera sensor will be the main talking point of the iPhone 14 Pro line. It’s widely tipped to be a 48MP sensor, which is a major increase after years of 12MP sensors.

This will see Apple finally embracing pixel-binning techniques, which sees one pixel being fed information from 4 adjacent pixels, resulting in improved 12MP shots. It should be emphasised that this is almost certain to be a Pro-only feature, with the iPhone 14 sticking with a familiar dual 12MP set-up

One thing Apple is rumoured to be improving across the iPhone 14 range is the front camera, adding a larger f/1.9 aperture and autofocus to the selfie equation.

You might like…

Major hints dropped for Apple AR headset name

Major hints dropped for Apple AR headset name

Jon Mundy 11 mins ago
Android-powered Logitech G Gaming Handheld leaks

Android-powered Logitech G Gaming Handheld leaks

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Here’s how much the Pixel Watch might cost

Here’s how much the Pixel Watch might cost

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S23 is starting to sound quite uninspiring

Samsung Galaxy S23 is starting to sound quite uninspiring

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
More evidence Xbox Game Pass family sharing plans will welcome friends

More evidence Xbox Game Pass family sharing plans will welcome friends

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
A future Apple Watch Pro could get satellite calling – report

A future Apple Watch Pro could get satellite calling – report

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.