 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 14 Pro set for severe Christmas shortages

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

It may be tricky getting your hands on an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max this Christmas, with reported production woes likely to lead to severe shortages.

According to respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will ship 15 to 20 million fewer iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max handsets than expected for the final quarter of the year.

This is a direct result of labour protests at the Hon Hai/Foxconn iPhone plant in Zhengzhou, China, over a restrictive Covid policy. Workers at the plant have reportedly been forced to live on site in a bid to contain an outbreak of the virus.

Apparently, the resulting protests have severely cut into Apple’s production plans, leading to a 20% shortfall in available units for the festive period. While efforts are being made to outsource production to cover the shortfall, the result is that shipments for the December period “were still significantly lower than expected”.

Mass shipments may not start again in earnest until late December at the earliest, which would obviously put paid to a whole lot of (admittedly quite extravagant) Christmas present plans.

This is going to hit Apple’s fourth quarter revenue hard, given the high price (and thus highly profitable) nature of the iPhone 14 Pro line. Kuo reckons it could take a hit of as much as a 20 to 30%.

As you may have noticed if you’ve been shopping for one of the Apple’s premium smartphones recently, it’s already quite tricky to get your hands on an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. Going through the checkout process for an iPhone 14 Pro from Apple’s online store today revealed an estimated delivery date of January 4.

Apple warned customers earlier in November that they needed to order their iPhone 14 Pro straight away if they wanted to get it in time for Christmas amidst ongoing shortages. Sure enough, it now seems you’ll be waiting until the new year for Apple’s best smartphone.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 1 month ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review

Max Parker 1 month ago
Best camera phones 2022: The top picks we’ve tested and reviewed

Best camera phones 2022: The top picks we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 1 month ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.