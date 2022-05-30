iPhone 14 Pro could offer a lock screen feature we’ve always wanted

The latest rumours indicate that Apple’s next premium phone might be able to support an always-on display and more, thanks to iOS 16.

A reliable source has claimed that there will be wide-ranging changes made to the lock screen of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, due to incoming changes to iOS 16 software.

In his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman, the renowned reporter for all things Apple, claimed that the upcoming premium phones could boast an always on display, as well as updates to widgets as well.

iPhone 13 Pro Max lock screen

According to Gurman, the always-on update “would allow the iPhone to turn down the frame rate significantly on the lock screen and display quickly glanceable information—similar to newer Apple Watches” (such as the Apple Watch Series 8). Meanwhile, the widgets would be updated so that they’re not just accessible by swiping right on the lock screen but are instead accessible via “wallpapers that have widget-like capabilities.” It seems that the always-on update will just be reserved for Pro models, but the new widgets arrangement may also be found on the standard iPhone 14.

The new mobile operating system is due to be unveiled at WWDC 2022, which kicks off on June 6, so it may not be long before we see these new features in action.

These lock screen changes are far from the only considerable changes to software and hardware that we’re expecting to see on the new smartphones.

Gurman claims that iOS 16 “will be chock full of changes across the operating system, including updates to notifications, iPad multitasking, and the Messages and Health apps.”

We’re also expecting a significant change in the design of the notch at the top of the screen, the introduction of a 48-megapixel main camera sensor, and a new and improved processor. However, it’s worth noting that these changes may also just be limited to the Pro editions rather than every smartphone in the range, as this year it appears that there will be a significant performance gap between these series. We’ll see this for sure when the new phones make their debut in September or October of this year.