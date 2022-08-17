iPhone 14 launch event tipped for September 7, with September 16 release

Apple will hold an event to announce the iPhone 14 range on September 7, with the devices going on sale on September 16, according to a Bloomberg report.

The word has come down from the well-connected Mark Gurman, who says Apple will open pre-orders on September 9, two days after the online-only event.

Gurman has been super reliable on these matters in the past and, although, Apple rarely hosts events on a Wednesday, this is highly likely to be the date. Official confirmation isn’t likely to follow until around a week before the event.

The event is likely to be another pre-recorded live stream, according to the report, with some of it already in the can. That means another year minus the live keynote presentations with an audience that were must-see events under Steve Jobs’ stewardship and with Tim Cook thereafter.

That’s somewhat of a shame, although we don’t particularly miss the whooping and hollering for features that, arguably, could have been added years prior.

“The company intends to stream the event online — rather than holding an in-person gathering — continuing an approach it adopted at the start of the pandemic,” Gurman writes. “Apple launches are highly polished affairs, and employees have already begun recording the presentation’s segments over the past few weeks.”

The report also suggests Apple will launch the next-generation Apple Watch wearables, including the Apple Watch Series 8 and the much-tipped Apple Watch Pro, which is said to be designed for endurance athletes and extreme sports. The iPhone range is likely to be refreshed with four handsets, two standard and two Pro editions. It’s unlikely there’ll be any Mac products, which could arrive later in the year, alongside an iPad refresh.

