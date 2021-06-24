iPhone 14 display will grow in 2022 – report

Early leaks of the iPhone 13 may show a handset that looks pretty similar to the current range of Apple handsets, but the company’s 2022 smartphones are due a growth spurt to bring them in line with the Pro models, according to analyst Ming Chi-Kuo.

We’d already heard that the underperforming ‘mini’ iPhone would bow out after an encore in 2021, but the new sizes for 2022 revealed by Kuo suggest Apple is really embracing the big screen approach that it used to disavow in its adverts.

Currently, you can buy a standard iPhone 12 in the ‘mini’ 5.4-inch format or with slightly larger 6.1-inch dimensions. Then, if you want to pay a bit more for the Pro model, you can again get a 6.1-inch version or pay even more for the 6.7-inch ‘Max’ edition, which is the kind of phone we would once have called a ‘phablet’. You can see the difference between the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max in the picture at the top of the page.

In 2022, Kuo says, Apple will again be dividing its handsets (presumably the iPhone 14 family) into high end and low end, but the sizes will be the same. Whether you buy the regular iPhone 14 or the Pro edition, you’ll have to decide between 6.1- and 6.7-inch devices.

It’s an interesting directional change at a time when it appears Samsung is going the other way and offering a small reduction in its screen sizes for the upcoming Galaxy S22 range. Though of course, design refinements may mean that some of the display gains are achieved by reducing the already slim bezels further.

In an investor note seen by 9to5Mac, Kuo adds that this will be “the lowest price ever for a large (6.7-inch) iPhone” with a prediction that it will be under $900 when it arrives. In the same note, he predicts a “wide camera upgrade to 48MP for high-end models” and “the potential for under-display fingerprint support.”

The latter, he says, will use Apple’s own technology, suggesting that TouchID has merely been hibernating since it was removed to make free for the bezel-free design of the iPhone X in 2017.