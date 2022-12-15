 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 14 Crash Detection and Emergency SOS save couple from canyon

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

On the same day that the iPhone 14 Emergency SOS rolled out to Europe, Apple’s satellite rescue system was proving its worth by saving a couple who drove into a canyon.

The Montrose Search and Rescue Team reports (via MacRumors) that on December 13, a young couple drove off the side of a mountain in the Angeles National Forest in California, dropping 300 feet into a canyon. At this point the iPhone 14’s Crash Detection system seems to have kicked in as intended, attempting to send out a distress signal.

When no mobile signal was present, the iPhone 14 used Apple’s new emergency feature to send out a request for emergency aid via satellite. Apple’s team of specialists then picked up the call for help and relayed the location of the victims to local emergency services. There’s footage of the ensuing helicopter rescue on the Montrose SAR Twitter account.

The rescue team confirms that they were able to get “an accurate latitude and longitude for the victims” from Apple’s call centre.

This isn’t the first incident of Apple’s new satellite SOS service being called into action. Earlier in the month, the iPhone 14 Emergency SOS satellite messaging feature recorded its first rescue when a snowmobiler got stranded in the Alaskan wilderness.

After hitting the US and Canada last month, the Emergency SOS system for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro rolled out to the UK, Ireland, France, and Germany on Tuesday.

You might like…

Best camera phones 2022: The top choices we’ve tested and reviewed

Best camera phones 2022: The top choices we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 7 days ago
Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review

Max Parker 2 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.