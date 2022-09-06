 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 14 could run on iPhone 13 Pro processor

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will run on the same processor that currently powers the iPhone 13 Pro, according to a fresh report.

We had previously heard rumours that the non-Pro iPhone 14 models would run on a version of the A15 Bionic processor that currently powers the entire iPhone 13 line, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would be the only ones to get the new A16 Bionic chip.

Now The Wall Street Journal‘s Tim Higgins has clarified the situation somewhat. It seems the iPhone 14 will be slightly more capable than the iPhone 13, but only by virtue of a switch to the iPhone 13 Pro’s take on the A15 Bionic.

Apple’s current top models, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, run on much the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The key difference is a five-core GPU rather than the four-core variant of the non-Pro models.

By switching to this existing chip, Apple will be able to boast about a 25% boost in graphics performance for the new iPhone 14 when it brings up those flashy-but-deceptively-vague stats on Wednesday evening. Really, though, it would be money for old rope if accurate.

Assuming this is so, it would mark the first time that Apple has withheld its latest mobile chip from a new iPhone.

It’s looking increasingly likely that the Pro models are the one to opt for this year. Besides the likelihood of markedly superior performance, we’re expecting the Pro line to feature a much-refined pill-shaped notch, as well as a much improved 48MP main camera.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Best camera phones 2022: The top picks to get great pics

Best camera phones 2022: The top picks to get great pics

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
iPhone 13 Mini Review

iPhone 13 Mini Review

Max Parker 10 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.