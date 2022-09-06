iPhone 14 could run on iPhone 13 Pro processor

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will run on the same processor that currently powers the iPhone 13 Pro, according to a fresh report.

We had previously heard rumours that the non-Pro iPhone 14 models would run on a version of the A15 Bionic processor that currently powers the entire iPhone 13 line, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would be the only ones to get the new A16 Bionic chip.

Now The Wall Street Journal‘s Tim Higgins has clarified the situation somewhat. It seems the iPhone 14 will be slightly more capable than the iPhone 13, but only by virtue of a switch to the iPhone 13 Pro’s take on the A15 Bionic.

Apple’s current top models, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, run on much the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The key difference is a five-core GPU rather than the four-core variant of the non-Pro models.

By switching to this existing chip, Apple will be able to boast about a 25% boost in graphics performance for the new iPhone 14 when it brings up those flashy-but-deceptively-vague stats on Wednesday evening. Really, though, it would be money for old rope if accurate.

Assuming this is so, it would mark the first time that Apple has withheld its latest mobile chip from a new iPhone.

It’s looking increasingly likely that the Pro models are the one to opt for this year. Besides the likelihood of markedly superior performance, we’re expecting the Pro line to feature a much-refined pill-shaped notch, as well as a much improved 48MP main camera.