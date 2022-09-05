iPhone 14 could be the last with a physical SIM card slot – report

The iPhone 14 could be the last to accommodate physical SIM cards, according to a new report suggesting Apple considered getting rid this time around.

According to the well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Apple is making a greater push towards the use of the electronic eSIM technology.

Apple already embeds them within the iPhone and cellular Apple Watch and iPad models, enabling users to subscribe to service providers, or have a second plan for work or travel.

It has been thought Apple would prefer to ditch the physical SIM slot altogether, as it takes up valuable real estate within the hardware where larger batteries could potentially sit.

Gurman wrote in the Power On newsletter: “Apple will give eSIM a bigger push this time around, with carriers preparing to steer users toward the digital, embedded SIM cards rather than physical ones. In fact, Apple has considered removing the physical SIM card slot altogether beginning either this year or next for some models.”

Should Apple get rid of the SIM card completely, it would need to be in lock step with the carriers and everyone who upgraded their iPhone would need to convert to dial too.

The comments from Gurman don’t rule out Apple keeping the eSIM around for longer than the iPhone 14, but should Apple ditch the SIM card in future it would likely cause a chain reaction and encourage other manufacturers to follow suit, as they did when Apple first removed the headphone jack.

Apple is planning to launch the iPhone 14 range at its ‘Far out’ event on Wednesday September 2. The iPhone 14 Pro Max model is likely to headline the range with a larger 48-megapixel camera, a larger battery, and a replacement for the unloved notch designing favour of a punch hole plus pill design within its 6.7-inch display.