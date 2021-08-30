 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 13 to include satellite communications, says top analyst

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is planning to integrate satellite communications within the iPhone 13, which could be a massive boost for those in areas where mobile signal is unreliable.

The noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the next-generation handset will be the first to support low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications technology.

Should that be the case, it would enable iPhone 13 owners to make calls and send messages even when conventional mobile service is unavailable, either due to location or network failure.

Kuo also speculates that Apple could apply the technology to IoT devices and the long-rumoured Apple Car (via 9to5Mac).

In his note to investors, Kuo wrote Apple is “optimistic about the trend of satellite communications” and the iPhone scheduled to arrive as soon as next month will be the first to include it.

“If Apple enables the relevant software functions, iPhone 13 users can call and send messages via satellite when not within 4G/5G coverage,” he wrote on Sunday.

Kuo says the support could arrive courtesy of a customised version of the Qualcomm X60 modem. Apple is working on its own mobile modem following its purchase of Intel’s team and the related IP a couple of years back.

The report doesn’t make clear whether iPhone owners would have to pay extra to access any satellite connectivity, or whether it’ll be available as simply as GPS communications is on current smartphones.

You might like…

There will be no Touch ID on the iPhone 13

There will be no Touch ID on the iPhone 13

iPhone 13: Everything you need to know about Apple’s next flagship

iPhone 13: Everything you need to know about Apple’s next flagship

Best iPhone 2021: All the latest Apple phones ranked (including all iPhone 12 models)

Best iPhone 2021: All the latest Apple phones ranked (including all iPhone 12 models)

It could also be that the connectivity will only be available in those instances where conventional means aren’t available. Following the report, shares of the LEO satellite provider Globalstar, which operates the hardware Apple could use to power the tech, soared by 40%.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 13 at an event next month, with improvements to the cameras and displays also expected. The notch is also expected to be slimmer, thanks to a new Face ID array that can detect users even if they’re wearing masks.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.