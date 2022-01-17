iPhone 13 removes a key accessibility feature – report

Apple has seemingly removed a key accessibility feature within the iPhone 13 models, which had previously helped users with hearing disabilities cut out ambient noise and make phone calls easier to hear.

One of the company’s support representatives has confirmed the Phone Noise Cancellation setting, previously a staple within the Accessibility settings, is no longer present on the newest iPhones.

On previous models, the toggle instructions read: “Phone Noise Cancellation: Turn on to reduce ambient background noise on phone calls when you’re holding the receiver to your ear.”

The word comes via 9to5Mac reader ‘Steve’ who has been on a mission to get to the bottom of the absence “for months” with Apple advisors. Steve had been concerned the absence was a software bug, but Apple has eventually confirmed that’s not the case.

“We have an update on this. Phone Noise Cancellation is not available on iPhone 13 models, which is why you do not see this option in Settings,” a representative told the iPhone 13 owner (confirmed by a screenshot).

When the user asked for clarification on the matter, the representative duly clarified. The feature is not supported. Trusted Reviews has also asked the company for comment.

While Apple has yet to officially respond to the media’s request for comment, this seems to have solved a mystery that’s been ongoing since the launch of the iPhone 13 last autumn.

In previous years, the feature has allowed iPhone users to more easily hear people more easily during phone calls via the Phone and FaceTime apps, by using the microphone next to the camera to remove ambient noise.

It’s certainly rare for Apple top remove, rather than add disability features, to the iPhone range. And it remains unclear why it has happened this time. Are you missing the Phone Noise Cancellation feature? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.