The brand new iPhone 13 colours are making us green with envy

Apple kicked off its Peek Performance event by outing some new colour options for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

Prior to the new iPhone SE 5G launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced two new green hues, one for the iPhone 13 and another shade for the iPhone 13 Pro.

If you’ve already bought an iPhone 13 in a particular shade, then these new options could have you wishing you’d held out for the new colour way. There are no other changes to the phone, but these shades are absolutely stunning.

The iPhone 13 gets a bold Green option and a slightly lighter Alpine Green for the iPhone 13 Pro. Both will be available to pre-order from March 18. Which is a week on Friday.

Those colours join the (PRODUCT)RED, starlight, midnight, blue, and pink shades for the iPhone 13 and

Mini, along with the graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue options for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Elsewhere during the event, Apple announced a brand new iPad Air with M1 processor, 5G and support for Apple Pencil 2. The launch is a marked departure for the iPad Air line due to the M1 processor previously reserved for Macs and the iPad Pro. It makes us wonder what Apple has in store for the next iPad Pro?

