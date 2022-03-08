 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The brand new iPhone 13 colours are making us green with envy

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple kicked off its Peek Performance event by outing some new colour options for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

Prior to the new iPhone SE 5G launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced two new green hues, one for the iPhone 13 and another shade for the iPhone 13 Pro.

If you’ve already bought an iPhone 13 in a particular shade, then these new options could have you wishing you’d held out for the new colour way. There are no other changes to the phone, but these shades are absolutely stunning.

The iPhone 13 gets a bold Green option and a slightly lighter Alpine Green for the iPhone 13 Pro. Both will be available to pre-order from March 18. Which is a week on Friday.

Those colours join the (PRODUCT)RED, starlight, midnight, blue, and pink shades for the iPhone 13 and
Mini, along with the graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue options for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Elsewhere during the event, Apple announced a brand new iPad Air with M1 processor, 5G and support for Apple Pencil 2. The launch is a marked departure for the iPad Air line due to the M1 processor previously reserved for Macs and the iPad Pro. It makes us wonder what Apple has in store for the next iPad Pro?

Developing…

You might like…

What to expect from Apple in 2022: Rugged Watch, iPhone 14 and a MacBook Air redesign

What to expect from Apple in 2022: Rugged Watch, iPhone 14 and a MacBook Air redesign

Max Parker 2 months ago
iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: It is worth the upgrade?

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: It is worth the upgrade?

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
Best iPhone: The latest Apple phones ranked (including the iPhone 13)

Best iPhone: The latest Apple phones ranked (including the iPhone 13)

Max Parker 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.