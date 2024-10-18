Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 13 is now a budget handset with this deal

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The iPhone 13 is still supported by the new iOS 18 operating system meaning you’ll likely get updates for a couple of years to come yet. This deal gets you a phone with iOS 18 on the cheap.

Mobiles UK is offering the iPhone 13 with a staggering 500GB of data for just £22.99 a month. The upfront cost is pretty low too, at just £55.

For that you’ll get a 128GB iPhone in the classic Midnight shade with unlimited texts and messages on a two-year contract.

iPhone 13 with 500GB data on the cheap

iPhone 13 with 500GB data on the cheap

Mobiles UK has a cracker of a sale on the iPhone 13. 500GB data, £55 up front, £22.99 a month.

  • Mobiles UK
  • 500GB data
  • £22.99 a month
View Deal

You’ll also be able to claim free access to Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade. With this purchase you’ll get up to 3 three months of access redeemable via an email you’ll get within 14 days of signing on for this deal. There are terms and conditions, of course, depending on how recently and often you’ve redeemed trials connected to your Apple Account.

Anyway, back to this contract. It’s with the iD Mobile network, which runs off Three’s mobile infrastructure. That means you’ll get the same speedy 5G data as you would with the main network, but are getting a much cheaper contract as iD simply rents the Three’s spectrum and doesn’t have to pay for the network upkeep, high street stores, or any of that jazz.

The iPhone 13 is three years old now, but still going strong thanks to the aforementioned iOS 18 update that dropped last month.

Our reviewer updated his verdict in 2023, giving the phone a 4.5 star score, concluding: “Even almost two years after its initial release, the iPhone 13 still represents an excellent choice, even more when the fairly minor updates added to the iPhone 14 are taken into consideration. If you can find this on a deal around a big shopping day or a sale then it’s even more of an easy recommendation.”

“The camera is great, the performance is still strong and the battery life is about on par with the newer model. You do lose out on some of the safety features introduced with the iPhone 14, but that’s about it.”

You might like…

Dyson’s iconic cordless vacuum now has a double discount

Dyson’s iconic cordless vacuum now has a double discount

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
The latest Galaxy S24 FE deal gets you tons of data and a free smartwatch

The latest Galaxy S24 FE deal gets you tons of data and a free smartwatch

Hannah Davies 9 hours ago
Every car owner should get this discounted Shark handheld vacuum

Every car owner should get this discounted Shark handheld vacuum

Thomas Deehan 9 hours ago
This Philips OLED TV has a Black Friday-level price tag

This Philips OLED TV has a Black Friday-level price tag

Hannah Davies 9 hours ago
Our favourite vlogging camera is down to a tempting price

Our favourite vlogging camera is down to a tempting price

Hannah Davies 10 hours ago
Apple AirPods 3 are now on clearance at Very, so get them quick

Apple AirPods 3 are now on clearance at Very, so get them quick

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words