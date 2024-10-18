iPhone 13 is now a budget handset with this deal

The iPhone 13 is still supported by the new iOS 18 operating system meaning you’ll likely get updates for a couple of years to come yet. This deal gets you a phone with iOS 18 on the cheap.

Mobiles UK is offering the iPhone 13 with a staggering 500GB of data for just £22.99 a month. The upfront cost is pretty low too, at just £55.

For that you’ll get a 128GB iPhone in the classic Midnight shade with unlimited texts and messages on a two-year contract.

You’ll also be able to claim free access to Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade. With this purchase you’ll get up to 3 three months of access redeemable via an email you’ll get within 14 days of signing on for this deal. There are terms and conditions, of course, depending on how recently and often you’ve redeemed trials connected to your Apple Account.

Anyway, back to this contract. It’s with the iD Mobile network, which runs off Three’s mobile infrastructure. That means you’ll get the same speedy 5G data as you would with the main network, but are getting a much cheaper contract as iD simply rents the Three’s spectrum and doesn’t have to pay for the network upkeep, high street stores, or any of that jazz.

The iPhone 13 is three years old now, but still going strong thanks to the aforementioned iOS 18 update that dropped last month.

Our reviewer updated his verdict in 2023, giving the phone a 4.5 star score, concluding: “Even almost two years after its initial release, the iPhone 13 still represents an excellent choice, even more when the fairly minor updates added to the iPhone 14 are taken into consideration. If you can find this on a deal around a big shopping day or a sale then it’s even more of an easy recommendation.”

“The camera is great, the performance is still strong and the battery life is about on par with the newer model. You do lose out on some of the safety features introduced with the iPhone 14, but that’s about it.”