iPhone 13 cases confirm the big design changes to expect

With probably just weeks to go until Apple officially lifts the lid on its new iPhone 13 line of smartphones, we have a fairly good idea of what to expect of the devices, both inside and out.



Now a case leak from Svetapple.sk has put some exact measurements on the cosmetic changes you can expect to see next month.

There are three main changes to look out for. Firstly, while last year’s iPhone 12 was a bit skinnier than the iPhone 11, it looks like Apple will be reversing the trend ever so slightly with the 2021 Pro model. The iPhone 13 Pro will, according to the case leaks, be about 0.2mm thicker than its predecessor, allowing a bit more space for battery, given the demands of the rumoured 120Hz screen.

Then there’s the notch. A much critiqued design feature of flagship Apple handsets since the iPhone X, but necessary thanks to the complex array of tech that makes up Face ID, it will apparently see a small but significant reduction for the new range of iPhones, dropping by nearly 25% on all models.

While one element shrinks, another grows: the camera module is due to get larger on all models of iPhone 13, as you can see when an iPhone 12 is placed in an iPhone 13 case.

The regular iPhone 13 camera will grow from 3.71cm to 3.9cm across the diagonal, while the Pro models will go from 3.98cm to 4.5cm. Apple wouldn’t increase the size of this without good reason, however, and it points to larger lenses.

Comparing the size of purported camera frame enclosures, the site reckons the rings will grow from 1.2cm to 1.41 on the regular and mini iPhones, and up to 1.58cm on the Pro and Pro Max – a jump from 1.2cm and 1.42cm respectively.

The site credits this to general quality improvements and the introduction of Sensor Shift OIS technology across the board – something currently only available on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

As with all leaks, you should take this with a pinch of salt, but it’s worth noting this matches what we’ve heard elsewhere. In any case, we should know everything about the iPhone 13 soon enough – historically, Apple has shown us its new handsets in September, and there are only seven days left in August…