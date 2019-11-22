The iPhone 12 will make one key improvement on the iPhone 11

Some key information regarding iPhone 12 specs has come out this week, though at this stage it remains an unconfirmed rumour.

Blayne Curtis, an analyst for Barclays, garnered information from manufacturers in Apple’s supply chain regarding the new phone. His research notes claim the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will probably have 6GB of RAM, rather than the iPhone 11’s 4GB of RAM. This is all according to MacRumours, which claims to have seen the analysts research notes.

The iPhone 12 is likely to be stuck with the current standard, 4GB of RAM, according to the report.

According to a previous rumour, from Ming Chi Kuo, both models are expected to have mmWave support, to improve 5G performance and rear-facing 3D sensing. They’ll also feature face recognition technology, which paves the way for innovations like face-id payments.

Production of another new handset, currently referred to as the iPhone SE 2, is expected to start in February 2020. This phone will apparently be a lower-cost option, as Apple’s main line of smartphones continue to go up in price. It will have a lesser 3GB of RAM according to reports.

We have stated previously that we expect the iPhone 12 to be unveiled in September 2020. This falls in line with Apple’s release schedule and the plans of their competitors.

Nikkei has broken potentially the biggest news story on the iPhone 12 so far: this source reports that Apple is preparing to ship 80 million units of 5G-enabled modems for next year’s iPhone That would surely mean that every phone in the new range will be capable of 5G connectivity, a complete U-turn from this year’s somewhat surprising omission of the new mobile data standard from the entire iPhone 11 range.

Another early iPhone 12 rumour suggests that we could very well see a smaller notch for the 2020 iPhone (finally!), because the elements required for FaceID unlock will be smaller.

