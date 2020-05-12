iPhone 12 Pro rumour suggests it’ll pack our favourite iPad Pro feature

More details have leaked about the Apple iPhone 12, and it looks like a major screen upgrade will finally match the best Android rivals.

According to a new leak from EverythingApplePro, the iPhone 12 Pro will boast a display refresh rate of 120Hz, which is double that of the iPhone 11 Pro, in order to make scrolling smoother than ever before.

This means that Apple will finally catch up with the best Android phones in a key area, seeing as the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the OnePlus 8 Pro already offer this advanced refresh rate. Yet the new iPhone may trump both of these in the execution, thanks to the experience Apple has accrued with the iPad Pro range and its Pro Motion display.

Related: Best Phones

Related: Best Phones

But that screen isn’t thought to be the only common feature the iPhone 12 Pro will share with the iPad Pro. According to the same source, the new handset will also boast a LiDAR scanner added to the rear camera module, which will give an advantage for Augmented Reality features that are likely to become more and more commonplace with the introduction of 5G connectivity, which is also anticipated to join Apple’s product range for the first time with the iPhone 12.

Related: Best iPhones

While waiting for the iPhone 12’s release later this year, Apple sprung a surprise launch of the iPhone SE 2. This device is a modestly-priced midrange device that offers a phenomenal chipset along with a strong camera performance and a convenient small form factor. In our review, we awarded the device 4.5 stars out of 5, with our only reservations being its uninspired design, and the somewhat disappointing battery life. We hope that the iPhone 12 will raise the bar for premium devices just as the iPhone SE 2 has for the midrange market.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…