The iPhone 12 Pro is finally official and we now have all the details about Apple’s next flagship phone, which has just been announced via an online-only event.

During Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ launch event, the Cupertino-based behemoth launched its latest high-end smartphones with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max sitting at the top of the pile. These updated handsets sport a new design, 5G network connectivity, updated rear cameras with a new 14 Bionic chipset running the show.

iPhone 12 Pro – price and release date

You’ll be able to order the iPhone 12 Pro from October 16, with shipping starting the following Friday (23). It’ll start from £999/$999.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will follow later, with pre-orders starting November 6 for £1099/$1099.

The iPhone 12 Pro cameras have plenty of improvements

One of the big new features is the updated camera array. The larger iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 47% larger main 12-megapixel sensor, with a faster f/1.6 aperture and a 5x optical zoom range thanks to a new 12-megapixel sensor with 65mm focal length. The iPhone 12 Pro lowers this zoom slightly, down to a zoom range of 5x. Apple is also bringing improved video recording, with HDR 10-bit recording and Dolby Vision at 4K 60fps. You’ll even be able to edit that Dolby Vision footage right in the camera app.

Another new feature you’ll find on the back of the iPhone 12 Pro is a LiDAR scanner. We’ve seen this 3D scanning tech on the iPad Pro before and it lets your phone gain a better understanding of the space around you.

iPhone 12 Pro – Bigger screens and higher resolutions

The screens on the iPhone 12 Pro range look excellent too. Even though the phones are very similar in size, Apple has upped the screen on the smaller model to 6.1-inch and the larger Pro Max up to 6.7-inch. This means you get more screen without having a phone that’s much bigger. These displays pack a higher resolution, full HDR support and as they’re OLED you’ll get deep black and plenty of brightness.

iPhone 12 Pro – Completely new design and specs

As the rumours had suggested, the new iPhone 12 Pro has a completely new design. It looks more like the iPhone 5 than the iPhone 11, with flat stainless steel sides.

There’s a sleek new blue colour too, and tougher Ceramic Shield glass on the front that Apple says is 4x durable than before. It retains the IP68 water-resistance.

iPhone 12 Pro – Specs

Inside the iPhone 12 Pro there’s a lot going on. The phone is powered by the A14 chip, which packs a 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU and a neural engine Apple says is 80% faster. This is the first 5nm chipset on the market and that should lead to improved efficiency. These are Apple’s first 5G iPhones too, with all models seemingly supported mmWave and sub-6Ghz bands.

The base storage has been upped to 128GB and you can also get a 256GB or 512GB model.

Little was divulged about battery life, with all the focus here on a new MagSafe charging accessory that’ll magnetically attach to the back of your phone. This allows for faster wireless charging and new add-ons, like a magnetic wallet.

