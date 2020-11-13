The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini are available to buy. That means the iPhone 12 line up is now complete, so let’s have a look at what makes them all different.

Apple’s phone release schedule has been a bit different this year (for obvious reasons). Not only did we have the annual release event in October, as opposed to September, but the phones came out at different times. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro first, followed now by the larger and smaller variants.

Looking back, this makes a certain amount of sense. The two 6.1-inch models are similar in many ways, with the same display, size and overall design. While the Max and Mini offer more bespoke features and are likely to appeal to smaller markets.

The iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest iPhone in the line and it’s been the device many have wanted for years – all the best iPhone features, but without the size. It’s very similar to the iPhone 12, with the same 5G support, A14 Bionic chip and dual camerasx. The only differences are a smaller battery and a 5.4-inch display. If you’ve been wishing for a small iPhone, without sacrificing features and going for the iPhone SE, this is the one to choose. Prices start at £699/$699 for 64GB, but an extra £50/$50 gets you 128GB which seems like a far better buy.

Related: Best iPhone

iPhone 12 Pro Max is the complete opposite of the mini, with its 6.7-inch display putting it comfortably as the biggest iPhone ever. It has a few other upgrades over the 6.1-inch too, with a new main camera sensor that’s meant to be better in low-light – of course, we’ll be testing this properly in our full review.

Along with being the biggest, it’s also the most expensive. Though if you really like a bigger screen then the £100/$100 premium over the £999/$999 Pro is most likely worth it. Storage starts at 128GB and tops out at 512GB.

We’ve already reviewed both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, which are available for £799/$799 and £999/$999 respectively. Our iPhone verdict read, “The iPhone 12 truly is a notable jump for Apple’s mainline phone and it now feels almost as Pro as the actual Pro model… this is a seriously complete device.”

Deputy and mobile editor Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…