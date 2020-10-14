The massive iPhone 12 Pro improvement Apple isn’t talking about – revealed

The new iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max handsets contain the most RAM of any iPhone ever made, the new beta release of Apple’s Xcode development software has revealed.

The highest-end 2020 iPhone devices each contain 6GB RAM, up from the 4GB contained within the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max Models.

The Xcode 12.1 beta also seems to confirm the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini models keep the 4GB RAM – matching last year’s iPhone 11 model. The word comes from Twitter user Hiraku, who made the discovery by peering into the Xcode 12.1 beta.

Unlike most mobile manufacturers, Apple doesn’t reveal the RAM within its handsets so it’s usually up to eagle-eyed folks and tear-down artists to do a little digging. As 9to5Mac points out, the additional RAM could enable some of the Pro-specific features, such as the ability to capture ProRAW photography.

Related: iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple has already told us the iPhone 12 Pro and its larger Max sibling is powered by the brand new A14 chip, which is built on the 5nm architecture – the first on the market. It has a 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU and a neural engine that Apple says is 80% faster than its predecessor.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage. They’re also the first iPhones to offer 5G with both models supporting mmWave and sub-6Ghz bands. There’s also a new MagSafe wireless charging technology, which will also see the launch of a number of new accessories.

The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1-inch display, whereas the Max version features a 6.7-inch screen. The iPhone 12 Pro will be released on October 23, with pre-orders commencing October 16. Pre-orders for the iPhone Pro Max open a little later on November 6, while the phone won’t go on sale until a week later on November 13.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …